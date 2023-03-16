Drug peddler held under NDPS Act

Phagwara, March 15
The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets.
Investigating officer and Shankar police post in-charge Surkhwindar Pal Singh said 240 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Sagar, a resident of Dalla village (Mira Pur) under the Sultan Pur Lodhi police station in Kapurthala.
