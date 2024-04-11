Drug peddler nabbed with 1.15 kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 10

The Sultanpur Lodhi police arrested a drug peddler with 1.15 kg heroin during a special drive against unscrupulous elements.

SP(D) Sarabjit Rai said the suspect had been identified as Navjot Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran. He had been supplying drugs in the surrounding areas of Kapurthala.

The police said they laid a naka in Sultanpur Lodhi. On seeing the police, a biker coming from the Bosewal village side turned abruptly and started moving towards the Lakkar Pul area. His bike skidded on the road due to high speed. On suspicion, the police checked him and recovered 1.15 kg heroin from his possession.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Sultanpur Lodhi police station. He has been sent to three-day police custody.

