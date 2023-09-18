Drug peddler, two vehicle thieves nabbed

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 17

The police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1,105 intoxicant capsules and tablets from his possession last night.

Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh said the suspect was nabbed during a checking near Miherru village in the Phagwara Sadar area.

The police stopped the suspect, who was riding an Activa scooter bearing registration number PB-36D-0266, for checking. The police also impounded his scooter. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect.

In another case, the police arrested two vehicle thieves and recovered a stolen Activa scooter bearing registration number PB-78-0706 last night from them.

SP Gurpreet Singh said the suspects, identified as Rohit and Sahil, residents of Rama Mandi, were arrested at a checkpoint near Bhularai Gate in Phagwara. They were riding the stolen scooter. The police have registered a case against the suspects under Sections 379 and 34 of the IPC.

#Phagwara