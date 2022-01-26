Drugs seized, six arrested

Hoshiarpur, January 25
The district police on Monday evening arrested six persons, including a woman, and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics and liquor from them different places. Model Town police arrested Kamaljeet, alias Kamli, a resident of Tulsi Nagar, and recovered 25 gm of heroin from him. The police arrested Biru of Balveer Colony and recovered 35 gm of intoxicating powder from him. Mahilpur police arrested Binder, alias Dhillon, a resident of BDPO Colony, Mahilpur, and recovered an intoxicating pills from her. Mehtiana police arrested Jasvir Singh, a resident of Harkhowal, and recovered intoxicating pills from him. Bullowal police arrested Noor Alam, alias Noor, a resident of the local Mohalla Neel Kanth, and recovered 18 gm of heroin from him. Meanwhile, Sadar police arrested Manjhi resident Jaswinder Kumar, alias Kaka, and recovered 9,000 ml of liquor from him. — OC
