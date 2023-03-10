Drunk revellers thrash 2 youths

Hoshiarpur, March 9
Some migrant labourers in an inebriated state indulged in hooliganism outside the Tavern located in Kirti Nagar. They first threw paint on some persons; when opposed, they seriously beat them up.
According to the information received, a youth, Raman, told the police that on Holi, he was riding a motorcycle with one of his friends and was going back to his home after working from Kirti Nagar at 4 pm.
On the way, some migrant labourers were drinking alcohol and dancing. The miscreants threw paint on them and started abusing them when opposed. They also beat them up, resulting in serious injuries. The injured youths were admitted to a hospital. The Purhiran police station reached the spot and started further investigation. The police said strict action would be taken against the accused involved in the incident.
