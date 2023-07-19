Dry ration given to 100 families

Jalandhar, July 18
Philanthropist and Dubai-based hotelier Dr SPS Oberoi got 335 quintals of fodder and dry ration distributed among 100 flood-affected families in the Lohian area on Monday.
Dry ration kits contained wheat flour, rice, pulses, oil and spices. A preliminary survey of the required items was conducted by a team before finalising the items for the kit, said Dr Oberoi. The kits were distributed in Gatta Mundi Kasu, Gidderpindi, Nasirwal, Darewal, Khurlapur and Kanian villages of the area.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi, upper catchment areas
IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated place...
ADB retains India's growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for current fiscal
In an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB says ...
Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot appointed to key administrative position in US
Dr Sandhu migrated to the US in 2004 as a faculty member of ...
Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Farmer Ishwar Gaykar (36) from Pachghar village in Junnar te...
2 militants killed as infiltration bid is foiled in J-K’s Kupwara
The army says it has recovered 4 AK assault rifles, 6 hand g...