Dry ration given to 100 families

Jalandhar, July 18

Philanthropist and Dubai-based hotelier Dr SPS Oberoi got 335 quintals of fodder and dry ration distributed among 100 flood-affected families in the Lohian area on Monday.

Dry ration kits contained wheat flour, rice, pulses, oil and spices. A preliminary survey of the required items was conducted by a team before finalising the items for the kit, said Dr Oberoi. The kits were distributed in Gatta Mundi Kasu, Gidderpindi, Nasirwal, Darewal, Khurlapur and Kanian villages of the area.

