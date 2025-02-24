DSP Ram Lal bids adieu to tent pegging

It was his last professional run. Ram Lal, 58, DSP at Punjab Armed Police, was ready holding a lance, his eyes fixed on the peg. The moment he took his last peg with precision, the audiences applauded, giving him respectful adieu. Ram Lal astride mare 'Darling' raised his lance thanking everyone. Emotions were high for him. With this, the National Equestrian Championship concluded today.

He is retiring on April 30. “I wanted my last run to be the best one. I had full ‘josh’, and I did want to take the peg no matter what, as I didn’t want my team to lose because of me,” Ram Lal told The Tribune.

A recipient of several medals in national and international riders, Ram Lal is one of the most experienced of the PAP team. He started playing at the age of 22 and has 35 years of experience in tent pegging. Before his last run was started, a commentary in his respect was also made by the experienced riders. Ram Lal also led the march past during the closing ceremony of the championship.

Advertisement

The Punjab Armed Police (PAP) team comprised DIG Inderbir Singh, DSP Jaswinder Singh, DSP Ram Pal and Inspector Youngbir Singh. DSP Ram Pal started teaching tent pegging to DIG Inderbir last year in June.

For Ram Lal, the connection and love he has held with horses over all these decades is unparalleled. “A horse becomes a rider's best friend. Rider and his horse understand each other. The chemistry between both of them is incredible,” he said.

Advertisement

“There should be an understanding between the rider and the horse, only then will coordination follow, which is essential in tent pegging,” he further said.

Now that he is leaving the game professionally, how does he feel, “I will continue to train Inderbir Singh here at PAP. This event will always remain special,” DSP Ram Lal said.