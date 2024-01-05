DSP’s murder case solved

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 4

The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate today claimed to have solved the murder case of DSP Dalbir Singh Deol with the arrest of a person. The suspect has been identified as Vijay Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver.

A CCTV footage of the auto involved in the crime.

DSP Dalbir Singh Deol, a former weightlifter and Asian Games gold medallist, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Basti Bawa Khel canal on the Kapurthala road on January 1. The DSP, an Arjuna awardee, was posted with the PAP at Laddha Kothi, Sangrur.

Duo ‘consumed’ liquor together Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the auto driver picked DSP Deol from near the bus stand.

The duo reportedly stopped at a dhaba where they consumed liquor together.

A dispute ensued between the auto driver and the DSP over dropping him off to some location. The auto driver refused to drop the DSP to his village.

The altercation turned ugly, following which the auto driver took the DSP’s service pistol and fired a shot at him.

Addressing the media, Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said ASI Jughal Kishore, who was posted at Leather Complex, spotted the body while returning home from duty. He informed the Division No. 2 police about the incident.

The suspect in police custody.

Sharma said two teams, supervised by Joint CP Sandeep Kumar Sharma and DCP (Investigation) Harvinder Singh Virk, were formed. The teams swung into action and scrutinised the footage of over 100 CCTV cameras installed in various locations and got leads about the auto-rickshaw involved in the crime.

Dalbir Singh. File photo

The police also recovered the weapon - DSP’s service pistol - used in the crime from Vijay. A case under Sections 302, 379-B and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered against the suspect at the Division Number 2 police station.

The police said a case was earlier registered against the auto driver in which he reached a compromise with the complainant.

CP Sharma said the slain cop’s vehicle was damaged in an accident a few days ago. So, his friends dropped him off at the bus stand from where he took an auto-rickshaw to reach his home at Khojewal village.

