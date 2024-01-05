DSP’s murder case solved

Jalandhar, January 4
The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate today claimed to have solved the murder case of DSP Dalbir Singh Deol with the arrest of a person. The suspect has been identified as Vijay Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver.
DSP Dalbir Singh Deol, a former weightlifter and Asian Games gold medallist, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Basti Bawa Khel canal on the Kapurthala road on January 1. The DSP, an Arjuna awardee, was posted with the PAP at Laddha Kothi, Sangrur.
Duo ‘consumed’ liquor together
- Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the auto driver picked DSP Deol from near the bus stand.
- The duo reportedly stopped at a dhaba where they consumed liquor together.
- A dispute ensued between the auto driver and the DSP over dropping him off to some location. The auto driver refused to drop the DSP to his village.
- The altercation turned ugly, following which the auto driver took the DSP’s service pistol and fired a shot at him.
Addressing the media, Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said ASI Jughal Kishore, who was posted at Leather Complex, spotted the body while returning home from duty. He informed the Division No. 2 police about the incident.
Sharma said two teams, supervised by Joint CP Sandeep Kumar Sharma and DCP (Investigation) Harvinder Singh Virk, were formed. The teams swung into action and scrutinised the footage of over 100 CCTV cameras installed in various locations and got leads about the auto-rickshaw involved in the crime.
CP Sharma said the motive behind the murder was a dispute between the auto driver and the DSP over dropping him off to some location. Deol took the auto from the bus stand to his home. The duo reportedly stopped at a dhaba where they consumed liquor together. An altercation ensued between the auto driver and the DSP over dropping him off to his village. The altercation turned ugly, following which Vijay took the DSP’s service pistol and fired a shot at him.
The police also recovered the weapon - DSP’s service pistol - used in the crime from Vijay. A case under Sections 302, 379-B and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered against the suspect at the Division Number 2 police station.
The police said a case was earlier registered against the auto driver in which he reached a compromise with the complainant.
CP Sharma said the slain cop’s vehicle was damaged in an accident a few days ago. So, his friends dropped him off at the bus stand from where he took an auto-rickshaw to reach his home at Khojewal village.
Cop was found dead on Jan 1
DSP Dalbir Singh Deol, a former weightlifter and Asian Games gold medallist, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Basti Bawa Khel canal on the Kapurthala road on January 1. The DSP, an Arjuna awardee, was posted with the PAP at Laddha Kothi, Sangrur.
DSP’s vehicle damaged in mishap
The CP said the slain cop’s vehicle was damaged in an accident a few days ago. So, his friends dropped him off at the bus stand from where he took an auto-rickshaw to reach his home at Khojewal village.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 Indian crew on board Liberian-flagged vessel hijacked near Somalia's coast
The Indian Navy warship INS Chennai is moving towards the hi...
Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN
The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report la...
Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti
The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swami...
ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case
Searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate again...
22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab
Mercury settles at 9.4 degrees Celsius