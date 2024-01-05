 DSP’s murder case solved : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

DSP’s murder case solved

Auto-rickshaw driver arrested, altercation between them led to crime

DSP’s murder case solved

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma briefs the media in Jalandhar on Thursday. Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 4

The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate today claimed to have solved the murder case of DSP Dalbir Singh Deol with the arrest of a person. The suspect has been identified as Vijay Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver.

A CCTV footage of the auto involved in the crime.

DSP Dalbir Singh Deol, a former weightlifter and Asian Games gold medallist, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Basti Bawa Khel canal on the Kapurthala road on January 1. The DSP, an Arjuna awardee, was posted with the PAP at Laddha Kothi, Sangrur.

Duo ‘consumed’ liquor together

  • Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the auto driver picked DSP Deol from near the bus stand.
  • The duo reportedly stopped at a dhaba where they consumed liquor together.
  • A dispute ensued between the auto driver and the DSP over dropping him off to some location. The auto driver refused to drop the DSP to his village.
  • The altercation turned ugly, following which the auto driver took the DSP’s service pistol and fired a shot at him.

Addressing the media, Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said ASI Jughal Kishore, who was posted at Leather Complex, spotted the body while returning home from duty. He informed the Division No. 2 police about the incident.

The suspect in police custody.

Sharma said two teams, supervised by Joint CP Sandeep Kumar Sharma and DCP (Investigation) Harvinder Singh Virk, were formed. The teams swung into action and scrutinised the footage of over 100 CCTV cameras installed in various locations and got leads about the auto-rickshaw involved in the crime.

CP Sharma said the motive behind the murder was a dispute between the auto driver and the DSP over dropping him off to some location. Deol took the auto from the bus stand to his home. The duo reportedly stopped at a dhaba where they consumed liquor together. An altercation ensued between the auto driver and the DSP over dropping him off to his village. The altercation turned ugly, following which Vijay took the DSP’s service pistol and fired a shot at him.

Dalbir Singh. File photo

The police also recovered the weapon - DSP’s service pistol - used in the crime from Vijay. A case under Sections 302, 379-B and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered against the suspect at the Division Number 2 police station.

The police said a case was earlier registered against the auto driver in which he reached a compromise with the complainant.

CP Sharma said the slain cop’s vehicle was damaged in an accident a few days ago. So, his friends dropped him off at the bus stand from where he took an auto-rickshaw to reach his home at Khojewal village.

Cop was found dead on Jan 1

DSP Dalbir Singh Deol, a former weightlifter and Asian Games gold medallist, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Basti Bawa Khel canal on the Kapurthala road on January 1. The DSP, an Arjuna awardee, was posted with the PAP at Laddha Kothi, Sangrur.

DSP’s vehicle damaged in mishap

The CP said the slain cop’s vehicle was damaged in an accident a few days ago. So, his friends dropped him off at the bus stand from where he took an auto-rickshaw to reach his home at Khojewal village.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Drug-addict auto-rickshaw driver shot Arjuna awardee DSP after scuffle over dropping him home in Jalandhar on New Year’s eve

2
Jalandhar

Day High Court granted bail to Sukhpal Khaira in drugs case, Congress leader booked for intimidating witness

3
Ludhiana

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

4
Punjab

Supreme Court rejects plea of Indian detained in Czech Republic for foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

5
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case

6
Trending

‘Third dunki flight’: Indians trying to enter US illegally via Dubai were mostly Class 8 to 12 pass

7
Punjab

3 armed men shoot dead sarpanch in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

8
Punjab

‘Drug-addict’ autorickshaw driver arrested for murder of Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh in Jalandhar

9
Sports

Done and dusted in 2 days! India level series with seven-wicket win over South Africa in 'shortest' Test ever

10
Delhi

ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

Don't Miss

View All
Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Top News

15 Indian crew on board Liberian-flagged vessel that was hijacked near Somalia's coast

15 Indian crew on board Liberian-flagged vessel hijacked near Somalia's coast

The Indian Navy warship INS Chennai is moving towards the hi...

Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN

Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN

The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report la...

Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swami...

ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case

ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case

Searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate again...

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

Mercury settles at 9.4 degrees Celsius


Cities

View All

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

Residents to get potable canal water by July: Amritsar DC

Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Amritsar: 2 kg drugs, weapons smuggled from Pakistan seized, one arrested

Community Health Officers protest additional workload

Chandigarh gets ~591 cr more in Budget allocation

Chandigarh gets Rs 591 cr more in Budget allocation

Chandigarh: Mayoral pact unlikely between Congress, AAP

AAP seeks early mayoral elections in Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 gets 32-bed paediatrics centre

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

L-G orders CBI probe into fake lab tests at mohalla clinics

Capital residents battle chill as AQI remains ‘very poor’

Last year, air quality was better in summer: Report

Camp held for elderly, disabled pensioners

Hours after bail in drugs case, Khaira held on coercion charge

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

Kamaljit Hayre no longer in fray for post of NRI Sabha chief

Four nabbed with 63-kg opium

Schools hit by floods await govt grant

BJP for CBI probe into Jalandhar Smart City ‘scam’

45-year-old man stabbed to death by friend, three others

45-year-old man stabbed to death by friend, three others

Max temperature drops to 9.6°C, lowest in 53 years

Birthday bash in Central Jail

Unending wait for RCs, DLs, pendency touches new high

Fire breaks out at cloth waste godown

PRTC MD at old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

PRTC MD at old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

Patiala DC holds meeting, asks staff to expedite rejuvenation of rivulets

Shopkeeper injured in acid attack

Health officials stage protest at Civil Hospital

Two arrested for snatching mobile phone