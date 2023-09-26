DTF members flay move in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 25

Members of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) have condemned the Punjab School Education Board for increasing the fees of the government school students. They alleged that the PSEB had increased the fees for giving hard copy of the detailed mark sheet given to the students of Classes VI, VIII, X and XII.

The DTF members also submitted a memorandum to the District Education Officer, Jalandhar. The memorandum is addressed to the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Kulwinder Singh, district president of the DTF, said it was an injustice to poor students who cannot pay fees. “According to the Right to Education Act, the students have a right to get free education and no fees should be taken. So, the students who belong to financially poor families cannot pay the fees. That’s why, we have raised the issue,” he said.

The district president said, “We will be holding a protest outside the PSEB office on October 3 in case the board does not pay attention to this issue.”

#Punjab School Education Board