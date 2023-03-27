Dump issue not resolved, Model Town residents threaten to intensify protest

Jalandhar, March 26

“Ohna nu aam bandeya di awaz nai sunayi dindi, political bandeya di sunayi dindi hai, (they only listen to people with political influence not the common man)” said enraged residents of the Model Town area.

They have been protesting against the MC for not shifting a dump site near the cremation site in Model Town. Joint Action Committee president Jaswinder Singh said they had held several dharnas earlier too. “An agreement was made that waste from two wards would come to this site. This continued for some time, but again, things are back to square one. It seems that waste from the entire city is coming here,” he rued.

“The Joint Action Committee members clicked pictures of the site and circulated them among mediapersons so that everyone could see the conditions we are living in,” he added.

During the press conference that was held by the committee some time ago, members said they were unable to live in such conditions. “Come to the place, and no one will be able to stand for even five minutes there. An unbearable powerful stench emanates from the area all the time. Reptiles, mosquitoes and other insects have made the situation worse,” they regretted.

Recently, in their ongoing protest against the dump site, residents of the Model Town area also held a candle march. They had said the march was held in the memory of those who lost their lives due to problems arising from the dump site. Protesters were seen holding placards bearing slogans like ‘Not smart, but welcome to Garbage City Jalandhar’ and ‘Enough is Enough’.

Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal had also reached the site then and the protestors had informed him about the problem. Joint Action Committee members have again given an ultimatum and said that if this continues, they would intensify their protest. — TNS