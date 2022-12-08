Hoshiarpur: Narendra Dutt gets DG commendation medal

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 7

Narendra Dutt, the clerk in-charge of training, 12 Punjab NCC Battalion, Hoshiarpur, has been awarded the DG NCC Commendation Card and the Commendation Medal for his services. Group Commander Brigadier IS Bhalla honoured Narendra Dutt with the commendation card and the medal at a special felicitation ceremony held at the NCC Group Headquarters in Jalandhar.

Narendra Dutt, who has been in service since the year 2004, received the honour for his services earlier too. Earlier, he had received the Award of Excellence by the Group Commander.

Narendra Dutt said that he always tries to do better in his work. He thanked his senior officers for the honour.

