e-nakabandi to keep strict vigil over movement of vehicles, suspects

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, February 4

The district police have initiated the use of “e-nakabandi” application. It is a mobile-based system which addresses the issue of traditional policing. Under the scheme, high-tech nakas enabled with CCTV camera have been installed at all entry points and the system will provide information about the vehicles being checked.

Since it is difficult for the police to check the occupants of each and every vehicle personally, the automatic recording by high-resolution cameras can help to keep an eye on anti-social elements and trace stolen vehicles.

Police personnel trained to use e-nakabandi A detailed briefing and training workshop regarding the usage of the e-nakabandi app have been imparted to all police personnel, especially the in-charges of naka points

Dhruman H Nimbale, IPS, SSP, Hoshiarpur, said considering the sensitive and challenging nature of the tasks in the district, particularly during elections, the police need to cope up with the challenges of the latest gadgets and access to IT techniques/software. It gives officers live update about the performance at nakas deployed at any given time along with details of deployment, barricading, efficiency, number of vehicles checked, duration of naka and performance

This app will be beneficial to assign forces/resources as required, based on analytical data available. It will provide information regarding the performance of officials who are doing duty at the Naka. Further, it will help in building good relationships between a civilian and the police force due to transparency and immediate action

Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale told the correspondent that despite of strict vigil, the NDPS and illicit liquor consignments are recovered constantly at the interstate points in the jurisdiction of Hoshiarpur district.

He said the movements of many gangsters were observed in the area and some of them have unidentified hideouts and harbourers in the district. Initially, the e-nakabandi has been introduced at 23 points, including 12 interstate and 11 inter-district nakas. Soon, it will be implemented at all nakas across the district.

Nimbale said at present, the Nakabandi is manual in most of the districts and there is no timely update on instant crimes such as snatching, robbery, theft etc. Therefore, manual nakabandi is not very effective.

“The present time demands technical assistance during nakabandi with access to stolen vehicles database, vehicle ownership details, mobile ownership details,” said Nimbale, adding that the timely and right information would prevent the crime in the district.

This e-nakabandi app is integrated with access to various software and data of CCTNS to identify all vehicles while checking. The other enabling software will help in finding suspects or even the vehicles used in any illegal work. This app will also increase the pace of information- sharing mechanism which will be on automatic mode and alerts would be conveyed to the naka concerned. The CCTV recording at the naka point will be live streamed at the Hoshiarpur control room.