Each smart city project to have nodal officer

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 14

Municipal Commissioner and Smart City CEO Devinder Singh has decided to appoint nodal officer for each project to streamline the execution of the work. It is for the first time that a special team along with the nodal officers has been appointed to look after every project. There are a total of 60 projects under the Smart City Mission, which will be monitored by MC officials who will be appointed as nodal officers.

Notably, controversy-marred Smart City project has ruined the image of the city. With senior Smart City officials resigning from their posts, it was important to appoint someone to look after the entire project. Earlier, only major projects were being monitored by the MC officials.

Superintendent Engineer, Building and Roads, (B&R), Rajnish Dogra has been entrusted with the work of monitoring almost every big project, including LED lights, junction improvement, construction of ICCC building, etc. Superintendent Engineer, Operation and Management, and the XEN, O&M, will look after the storm water drainage project.