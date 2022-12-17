Early diagnosis can ensure full recovery from leprosy: Expert

Hoshiarpur, December 16
A street play was performed by the Golden Arts Group today at the Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital under the National Leprosy Eradication Programme. On this occasion, District Leprosy Officer Dr Saurabh Sharma said, “The treatment of leprosy is completely possible. Leprosy is a disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae. He stressed that if any person has a mark on the skin which is numb and not healing, it should be examined immediately. Early diagnosis of leprosy and following the complete course of treatment lead to full recovery from leprosy. He emphasised that an early treatment can also prevent disability.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin talk energy, trade
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis, reiterates PM M...
Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom
The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...
BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi
State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...
3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in Rs 6,700-crore fraud case
4 years after Choksi's dramatic escape and the failure of th...