Early diagnosis can ensure full recovery from leprosy: Expert

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 16

A street play was performed by the Golden Arts Group today at the Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital under the National Leprosy Eradication Programme. On this occasion, District Leprosy Officer Dr Saurabh Sharma said, “The treatment of leprosy is completely possible. Leprosy is a disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae. He stressed that if any person has a mark on the skin which is numb and not healing, it should be examined immediately. Early diagnosis of leprosy and following the complete course of treatment lead to full recovery from leprosy. He emphasised that an early treatment can also prevent disability.