Early heat impacts wheat; govt has no strategy, say farmers

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, February 23

“Buhe te khari Janj te binno kuri ke kann (the bridegroom stands at the doors so pierce the bride’s ears),” describes an angry farmer, the advisory issued by the Agriculture Department regarding the rising heat’s impact on the wheat crop in the district.

Amid increased pattern weather change in the region and persistent early heat waves in February, farmers in the region expect a 2-3 quintal reduction in the wheat produce per acre. Many farmers say the department’s advisories are delayed and devoid of ground realities they face as changing weather hits them every year. They are worried of reduced yield, pests and diseases on the wheat crops (which rises with increased heat) and further aggravation of the water crisis (as the crop needs more water).

On Wednesday, hours after the Agricultural Minister’s assurance to farmers on climate change, the department issued an advisory to farmers to brace for the reduced size of grain and pest attacks amid the rising heat. While shrivelled wheat due to early seasonal heat was witnessed last year as well, the produce of many farmers had failed to make the cut in mandis due to the damage beyond permitted procurement limits.

Ranbir Singh, a farmer based in Rani Patti village in Seetalpur (Bhogpur), who has sowed wheat on 13 acres, says, “Since the heat impacted the crop last year too, shouldn’t the department have cautioned farmers months ago? Farmers make changes seeing the weather themselves. The government does nothing. At our village no agricultural teams have come to take stock of the situation. The government also has no plan to deal with the vagaries of weather.”

Gurpreet Singh Atwal, a farmer from Chaharke village in Bhogpur, says, “The wheat yield will be reduced due to the heat. I am also bothered about the water. We watered crops two times in previous years and this time we will have to do it thrice. Some farmers are doing it four times. 87 per cent tube wells are already 300 feet deep. Remaining 13 per cent are deeper than that. How will the coming generations get water? The crop grain is smaller. In coming days it might be hit by the heat. The government has no long-term plan.”

He adds, “The government’s claims on crop diversification are a farce. Farmers don’t get a fair price if they diversify. I sowed haldi (turmeric) on one kila, but the mandi doesn’t give me a fair price. Sugarcane farmers wait for their dues for years now. Cauliflower crop has been destroyed by farmers. The CM talked about moong, but that doesn’t pay fair dividends either. What are farmers supposed to do?”

Paramjit Singh, a Baupur-based farmer adds, “It’s the weather which alerts the farmer, not the agricultural department. We see the weather in the morning and tell how our day’s gonna be. Officials wake up in the evening and issue advisories.”