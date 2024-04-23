Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: All five schools of Innocent Hearts group gave out the message of 'Green India, Clean India' through activities organised for the students of Eco Club, Art Club, Literary Club and Disaster Management Club on World Earth Day. The students gave information to the children of Innokids' class Discoverers and Scholars about making compost pits, separating dry and wet waste, collecting fallen leaves from trees and making beautiful hangings etc. A colouring competition was organised for the children of Grades I and II, in which they carved various colours in the shape of Save Earth. Children of Grades III and IV participated in origami art activity by bringing their imaginations alive. Slogan writing was done on the topic 'Protectors of the Motherland' by the children of Grade V and extempore activity on the topic 'Go Green' by kids of Grade VI. Slogan-writing and poster-making competition on 'A Vision: Green India, Clean India' was organised for the students of Grade VII.

Workshop held

An interactive workshop was conducted at Lyallpur Khalsa College of Education for Women on the topic 'Understanding the Learner'. About 47 representatives of schools of the city participated in the workshop. The objective of the workshop was to understand the psychological condition, differences and personality of the student body and provide necessary guidance and leadership. Meanwhile, the teachers present were also taught how to administer and score and interpret various psychometric tests. President of the Governing Council Balbir Kaur congratulated everyone for organising the event. On the occasion, the director of the college, Dr Parminder Kaur, distributed cash assistance to the students of different categories under the 'Helping Hands' scheme. The teachers who participated in the workshop were honoured by giving different plants from the college Eco Club. The teachers who participated in the workshop were honoured by giving different plants.

Earth Day celebrated

International Earth Day was celebrated at DAVIET. As part of the celebrations, a declamation contest and poster-making competition centred around the theme, 'Planet Against Plastics', were organised. The event aimed at raising awareness about the detrimental effects of plastic pollution on environment, particularly on marine ecosystems, and to promote sustainable plastic waste management strategies. The celebration of International Earth Day serves as a global reminder of the urgent need to protect our planet's delicate ecosystems and natural resources. Dr Sanjeev Naval, Principal of DAVIET, commended the Department of Applied Sciences for their initiative in organising the event.

Sanskriti KMV School

Sanskriti KMV School observed World Earth Day with fervour and enthusiasm, instilling a sense of environmental responsibility among its students. Recognising the paramount importance of fostering a pollution-free environment, the school organised a series of activities aimed at raising awareness and promoting sustainable practices among the students. The students actively participated in activities such as special assemblies, where they were educated about adopting small but impactful habits to contribute to the planet's well-being. These activities included planting saplings, colouring pictures depicting environmental themes, crafting 'Save Earth' crowns and engaging in stage performances focused on earth's protection and the importance of maintaining a pollution-free environment. Principal Rachna Monga emphasised the significance of World Earth Day as a catalyst for bringing people together to contemplate pressing environmental issues.

Annual Day celebrations

Over 300 meritorious students were awarded for their accomplishments in academics and co-curricular activities at the 24th Annual Prize Distribution Function held at Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus on Monday. Puneet Sharma, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, was the chief guest on the occasion. Nirmal Mahajan, Member, Board of Governors, and Dr Sucharita Sharma, Pro Vice Chancellor, Apeejay Stya University, were also present on the occasion. The celebrations began with a welcome address by Director Dr Rajesh Bagga. Dr Bagga presented the annual report. Around 100 students were awarded academic prizes. Nearly 35 students were given prizes for their achievements in various inter-college competitions. More than 100 prizes were given for sports events. Around 175 students were given prizes in cultural activities. The award for Mr Pinnacle 2023 was bagged by Bidesh of MBA 2. He was also awarded the Best Actor trophy. The award for Ms Pinnacle 2023 was bagged by Megha of MBA 2. She was also adjudged the Best Actor. Jiya of MBA I won the Best Dancer Award and Dilpreet Kaur of BCom IV was awarded the Best Compere.

World Book Day

Guru Amar Dass Public School, Model Town, celebrated 'World Book Day' and 'World Heritage Day'. Students wrote book reviews on the occasion. A quiz was also organised to mark the World Heritage Day. Students from Grade 6 to Grade 12 wrote reviews about the books read by them. On the other hand, students representing all the four Houses participated in the heritage quiz. Baba Mohan House bagged the first position, Bibi Bhani stood second and Baba Mohri took the third position. President Mohinderjit Singh, Principal Dr Aparana Mehta and Vice-Principal Dr Sonika Singh congratulated the winners and encouraged the students to participate in such activities, which turns them into confident human beings.

