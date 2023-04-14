Eco-green park inaugurated

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 13

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak today said the Punjab Government is fully committed to ensuring a clean environment to the people as part of which the Forest Department is bringing people closer to the nature through various projects.

The Minister was interacting with the press during the inaugural ceremony of the eco-green park near the Bhangi Choe and the natural interpretation of the Centre at a cost of Rs 71 lakh amid the presence of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri and Cabinet Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa. He also dedicated to the people a golf cart presented by the Reliance Industries.

Conservator of Forests Dr Sanjeev Tiwari said the Ecopark with nature trails along the Bhangi Choe from the Municipal Corporation Chowk to the Mahavir Setu while the Nature Interpretation Centre is established at the Bassi Purani Nature Awareness Park. The eco-park includes a 2-km nature walk and three parks along the Bhangi Choe. Once a dumping ground of garbage, it has come up very well. A rain shelter, resting point, signages, dustbins, wooden benches, lights, and landscaping has been done throughout the walkways. Encroachments have been removed from near the Hanuman Temple to pave the way for this development.

A dedicated jungle safari with battery-operated vehicles also started today, which gives the visitors a unique experience.

