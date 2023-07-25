Education Department teams visit flood-hit schools to assess damage

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, July 24
Teams constituted by the Education Department today reached schools, where floods have left a trail of destruction. Notably, The Tribune had highlighted how the toilets, classrooms in the schools were unsafe and making the students sit in the rooms or sending them to the toilets was not an easy decision for the teachers.
The teams visited Government Primary School, Mandala Channa, Government Primary School, Jania Chahal, Government Middle School, Mehrajwala, etc.
Unsafe toilets with cracks on walls, cement falling off roof and sunk floor can lead to any untoward incident, the teachers are fearing.
Some send students to their homes, if situated nearby, and others ask the school staff to accompany them. Plans are afoot to send them to a nearby gurdwara. Even making students sit inside rooms make them wary because of the horrifying conditions. Schools are lacking even basic amenities after floods.
The situation is worse in Government Primary School (GPS), Mandala Chana, GPS Jania Chahal, GPS Mehrajwala and Government Middle School (GMS), Mehrajwala.
While the attendance in these schools is thin, teachers say that looking at the situation of the school, parents are not willing to send their wards to the institutes. In GPS Jania Chahal, there are six washrooms of which two were old and the work on the rest is still to be completed.
Same is the condition in GPS Mandala Channa where the toilets are unfit to use and during last some days, the teachers have been making the students sit outside the classes due to fear of collapse.
Ravinder Kang, one of the team members who visited today, said that they would make a report by tomorrow and would send the requirements to the Education Department.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament Monsoon session: Several opposition MPs move notices seeking discussion on Manipur situation
The Monsoon Session has seen repeated adjournments in the fa...
Pakistan intruder killed as BSF foils narcotic smuggling along international border in J-K's Samba
Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the ...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
North Korea's missile launches is called a 'grave provocatio...
Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels
With rivers and rivulets in spate, many waterfalls have come...
Rain alert for Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Uttarakhand; HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips
Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states