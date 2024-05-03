Educational trust felicitates meritorious BPL students

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 2

On the occasion of International Labour Day, Guru Nanak International Educational Trust felicitated the children of families living below the poverty line at Preet Nagar, located in Ajjowal village of Hoshiarpur. Students who scored good marks in Class XII — Mandeep Singh, Manisha and Rinki — were honoured by the trust, with the assurance to support them if they wish to pursue higher education.

Speaking on this occasion, trust president Bahadur Singh Sunet said the families living in this area were labourers and special efforts were being made by the Guru Nanak International Educational Trust, an eminent social service organisation providing education to people.

Sunet said, “Our main aim is to help the children attain maximum education and to make efforts to solve their problems. Special efforts are also being made to enrol and train them in Government Polytechnic College (Hoshiarpur), ITI and vocational courses, so that these families may improve their standard of living.” He said arrangements had been made to hold special classes after school hours for the children there. He assured that the members of the trust will continue to make every effort to realize the dreams of these children and appealed to the parents of these children to support them. Educational materials were also distributed to students.

Chairman of the trust Ranjit Singh, managing trustee member Gurpreet Singh, Principal Rachna Kaur, Tajinder Kaur, social workers from Phagwara Ashok Mehra and Rahul, also congratulated the students. They also appealed to the children to work hard and told them that education was very important to raise their standard of living. `aea—

