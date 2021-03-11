Efforts on to provide smooth passport services, says Jalandhar RPO

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 8

Regional Passport Officer Satpal said the appointment quota for police clearance certificate (PCC) has already been increased to 270 per day from earlier quota of 180 slots with effect from May 5 to facilitate applicants to avail these services in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

Divulging details, the RPO said earlier the appointment quota was 135 per day, which was increased to 180, adding that keeping in view the massive demand for PCC services, the slots have now been scaled up to 270 per day from May 5, on the request of Regional Passport Office, Jalandhar.

Reiterating his commitment to providing best of the passport related services, Satpal said no stone would be left unturned to assist visitors seeking these services as a slew of measures have already been undertaken by the Jalandhar office.

The applicants can check and book their passport and PCC appointment directly at www.passportindia.gov.in after applying and making payments online, he said, adding that people need not consult any middleman for these services, as the passport office has not authorised any such institution or middleman.

He advised people to stay away from such persons making false commitments with respect to passport related services, instead they should directly avail the services through official portal www.passportindia.gov.in.

Notably, there has been an unprecedented rise in the PCC appointments throughout the country and adequate arrangements were put in place to meet this surging demand through a record increase in slots in comparison to the actual capacity.