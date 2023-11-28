Eight arrested for drug peddling in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 27

The district police recovered a large quantity of drugs from various places and arrested eight smugglers. According to the information available, the city police arrested three smugglers from different places and recovered 32 grams of heroin and 280 grams of intoxicant powder from them. The accused have been identified as Shiv Kumar alias Shivam, a resident of Nainowal Jattan, Manish Sharma alias Kalu, a resident of Nai Abadi and Arjun Kumar alias Noni, a resident of Bahadurpur.

Meanwhile, Mehtiana police have arrested four smugglers and recovered 249 grams of intoxicating powder from them. The accused have been identified as Sukhjeet Singh alias Sukha and Inderjeet alias Kaka, residents of Badla, Kuldeep Singh alias Gyani, a resident of Mukhliana, Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan, a resident of Ajjowal.

In yet another instance, Mahilpur police arrested Jassowal resident Safi Mohammed and recovered 45 grams of intoxicating powder from him. Separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered by the police stations concerned.

