Eight booked on charge of former sarpanch’s murder

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 29

A case has been registered against eight persons for the murder of former sarpanch Surjit Singh Ankhi (50), a resident of Meghowal Ganjian village. He was shot dead by unidentified assailants.

The victim’s post-mortem was conducted today at the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur. His family members and friends said the body of the sarpanch would not be cremated until the culprits were arrested.

According to information, the former sarpanch left his house around 7 pm yesterday. He was sitting at panch Karam Chand’s grocery shop on the village ring road.

Two unidentified bike-borne persons came on the spot and opened fire at former sarpanch. He received bullets injuries on the stomach, arm and chest. After committing the crime, the assailants fled from the spot on their bike.

Ankhi was brought to the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur. Seeing his critical condition, doctors referred him to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In a statement to the police, Jagtar Singh, brother of the deceased, said he was absolutely sure that Sarabjit Singh, alias Saba, presently residing in the USA, Bhajji, Daljit Singh, Saba and Sona (both brothers), Karnail Singh and Mahla (both brothers), Jagbir Singh, all residents of Meghowal Ganjian village killed his brother.

Ankhi remained sarpanch of the village twice. Presently, his wife Satnam Kaur was the village sarpanch.

According to the police, the family had alleged that the reason behind murder was political rivalry between Saba and Ankhi. Saba was defeated in a tough contest during the election for the sarpanch.

Ankhi is survived by two daughters Avneet Kaur (14), Harsirat Kaur (12) and son Tanveer Singh (10).

DSP Talvinder Kumar, Bulhowal police station SHO Hardevpreet Singh, CIA in-charge Inspector Balwinder Singh, Inspector Harkwal Singh and Nasrala police chowki’s Sub-Inspector Maninder Singh are investigating the matter. Talwinder said on the statements of the family of the deceased, eight persons had been booked and seven detained. He said the arrested suspects were being interrogated.

#Hoshiarpur