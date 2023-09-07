Ekta Kapoor case: High Court adjourns hearing to February 2024

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, September 6

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing to February 15, 2024, on a petition filed by film and television serial producer Ekta Kapoor in connection with a case registered against her and others by the Nakodar police in 2013.

The case was listed before a Bench headed by Justice Rajbir Sehrawat who adjourned the hearing to February 15, 2024. Producer Ekta Kapoor, her mother Shobha Kapoor and four members of her team involved in the production of the serial Pavitra Rishta, and the Zee TV owner had been booked by the police for hurting the religious sentiments of Valmiki community.

The case was lodged after Rauni Gill, president of Bharatiya Valmiki Sarav Dharam Samaj and a resident of Shankar, complained to the police that the August 5, 2013, episode of the serial had made derogatory and objectionable references towards Maharishi Valmiki which hurt the religious sentiments of the community.

The case was registered on August 16, 2013, and the petition was filed in 2014. The court had directed the state not to take coercive steps against the petitioners.

#Ekta Kapoor #Nakodar #Phagwara