Elderly farmer drowns in deluged rly underbridge

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 10

Ajit Singh, an elderly farmer of the Lohian area, drowned after his tractor-trailer submerged into the deluged railway underbridge. The incident is likely to have occurred two days ago as his family had been searching for him. His body was found floating in the water this morning.

The underbridge was constructed between Lohian and Gidderpindi railway stations after closing a railway crossing. Floodwater has been accumulated in the area for the past nearly three months, raising a foul smell. Even water hyacinth had grown here.

Ajit’s family members said he took his tractor-trailer to the site to clean up the mess. Ideally, it was the duty of the railway authorities to engage someone for the work, but Ajit took it upon himself.

“He perhaps went into the water riding the tractor-trailer, but drowned along with it. His family must be given compensation,” said residents of the area.