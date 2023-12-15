Elderly man knocked down by speeding vehicle, killed

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Nawanshahr, December 14

A day after a 30-year-old man lost his life due to rash driving, an unidentified elderly person died after being hit by a vehicle yesterday. A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered against an unidentified person for knocking down the elderly person.

The complainant, Kulbir Kumar from Kathgarh, in his statement to the police, said he used to go on morning walk daily and would often see an elderly man who was not mentally stable.

“I used to meet him too. Yesterday, I went on a walk again and found a body. I immediately called the police and informed them about the incident. An unidentified vehicle must have hit the elderly person,” Kumar said in his statement. A case was registered against the unidentified person.

Notably, accidents due to rash driving are on the rise in Nawanshahr. In a majority of the cases, unidentified drivers are booked who flee after the incident. Several incidents have been reported in the past where people have lost their lives.

On September 22, a woman, identified as Shakuntala, lost her life after a truck hit the scooter she was riding pillion. Bhupinder Pal, a relative of the deceased, told the police that his brother Jaswinder Pal and sister-in-law Shakuntala Rani were going to Vichori village from Ludhiana on a scooter.

On April 7, a youth, identified as Satkaran Singh from Sadar Banga, died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a tipper. Kashmir Singh, father of the deceased, in his complaint to the police, said he was accompanying his son in the morning when a tipper being driven at a high speed hit his son’s bike, leaving both of them severely injured.

On March 2, a man suffered serious injuries after his Activa scooter was hit by a rashly driven bike. In a complaint lodged with the police, the victim’s daughter-in-law, Anita, said her father-in-law suffered serious injuries in the mishap.

On January 31, Mangat Rai from Behram, in his complaint to the police, said he, along with his paternal uncle, went to the market for some work. “We were about to cross the road at 7.30 pm when a car being driven in a negligent manner and at a high speed rammed into my uncle. As a result, he fell on the road. The driver fled the spot. I couldn’t note down the registration number of the car. With the help of the passersby, I got my uncle admitted to the hospital where he died. I want the suspect to be nabbed as soon as possible,” the complainant said.

Minor girl dies, five hurt as cars collide in K’thala

Kapurthala: A five-year-old girl died while five others suffered injuries in a road accident at Laiwala village of Sultanpur Lodhi. The deceased has been identified as Agamjot Kaur. According to information, a Swift car, being driven by Kamaldeep Singh of Didwindi village, collided with Innova SUV, driven by Baldev Raj of Sultanpur Lodhi. Kamaldeep, along with his family, was reportedly going to Gurdwara Ber Sahib when the accident took place. — TNS

