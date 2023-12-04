Jalandhar: Elderly man's murder case solved

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 3

With the arrest of five members of a gang, the police today claimed to have solved the murder case of an elderly man.

Was attacked with sharp weapons Two of them — Sahil and Mintu — are suspected to be involved in the murder case of Balwant Singh, a retired bank employee, in Dayalpur village. The duo entered the house of the 67-year-old man on November 30 and attacked him with sharp weapons. The elderly man used to live alone at his house in the village.

The suspects used to commit robbery after targeting isolated houses. They have been identified as Sahil, Mintu, Bhupinder Singh, Neeraj and Karan Bhatti.

In a press conference held today, the police said the gang used to choose isolated houses after conducting a recce.

The police said the suspects also entered the house of an NRI house around 8 pm on November 30. However, they fled after watching the security man. The police have registered cases against the suspects.