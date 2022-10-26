Elderly people celebrate Diwali at Sanjeevni Sharnam in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, October 25
'Disco Diwali 2022', a special programme dedicated to the festival of Diwali, was organised with great fanfare at their smart living centre, Sanjeevni Sharanam, which is operated by the Sonalika Group, for senior citizens.
A scintillating singing programme was presented by the famous TSI band. The band started with 'Sanu Ik Pal Chain Na Aawe' followed by continuous performances making the audience members dance to the tunes of disco. After this, a bhangra performance was organised, which made everyone dance to the beats of the dhol.
Sangeeta Mittal, congratulated the guests on Diwali. She said we should celebrate every moment in life like a festival. “Today, on the occasion of Diwali, light diyas and appreciate every person and give them blessings,” she said.
