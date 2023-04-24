‘Elect first woman MP from Jalandhar’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 23

Campaigning for Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, her son and MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Sunday

said the byelection was a golden opportunity for people to elect the first woman member of Parliament from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.

He noted that no woman has ever represented Jalandhar in Parliament, and stressed that the bypoll has given the voters a historic opportunity to make the right choice.

MLA Chaudhary addressed election meetings in Chhokran, Apra, Turan, Masani and Cheema Kalan villages of the Phillaur assembly constituency.

He dwelt on the Congress party’s commitment to the development of Phillaur and exhorted them to vote for them in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

He said his mother Karamjit was the most educated of candidates, who will continue the legacy of her late husband Chaudhary Santokh Singh in serving the people of Jalandhar with the same level of dedication and service.