Election time & years of broken promises

Having nothing to do with the A-one facilities being promised by the candidates, who are in the fray, people residing in all four Assembly segments here say that their vote would only go to a candidate who would work towards their real-life problems.
It’s election time in the state and all political parties are again promising moon to the voters. But long-standing issues like rural development, traffic mess, waste management, encroachments, discharge of effluents into drain by industrial units, stray animal menace etc still remain unaddressed. Tribune reporter Avneet Kaur and lensman Sarabjit Singh visited different areas falling under four urban seats of Jalandhar district (Central, Cantt, North and West) to highlight real concerns of the voters
“Politicians during elections make tall promises and say within six months they will solve all our issues but in reality they have no idea about what our real concerns are.” This was the general sentiment of the voters who spoke to The Tribune.
Besides, the visit to low-lying areas in North, villages in Cantt, and some residential localities and markets in Central and West, further revealed that various projects initiated here during the past many years have resulted in imbalanced developments.
More stress has been laid on developing and beautifying the posh areas, while the root problems like encroachments which would reduce traffic congestion, wastage management, upgradation of sports college, non-functional community health centres, pollution, cleaning of Kala Sanghian drain which is affecting thousands of residents residing in localities—Gadaipur, Focal Point, Kalia Colony, Sanjay Gandhi Colony, Seth Hukum Chand Colony and Surya Vihar among others, have been badly ignored.
The voters also said political parties must rise above the politics of blame-game, and should better focus on issues like medical facilities, climate change, setting up industries, employment and education and improving living standards.
Jalandhar Central
Sitting MLA: Rajinder Beri
- Huge garbage dump on Chuggiti Chowk
- Encroachments on Chuggiti, Rama Mandi etc
- No drinking water facilities in slum localities
- Poor roads, sewage ponds, faulty sewer in some areas
- Traffic woes, stray animals menace
Jalandhar North
Sitting MLA: Bawa Henry
- Poor sewerage system in low-lying areas
- Underdeveloped industrial area
- Cleaning of Kala Sanghian Drain
- Garbage menace
- Poor maintenance of slum areas
Jalandhar Cantt
Sitting MLA: Pargat Singh
- Clogged sewerage in some areas including villages
- Water treatment plant at Pholriwal remains non-functional
- Garha cremation ground has no boundary wall
- Poor roads
Jalandhar West
Sitting MLA: Sushil Rinku
- Poor roads, lack of stormwater management
- Illicit liquor menace
- Lottery stalls on every nook and corner
- Revival of the cottage industry
- Non-functional street lights
