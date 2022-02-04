Election time & years of broken promises

Having nothing to do with the A-one facilities being promised by the candidates, who are in the fray, people residing in all four Assembly segments here say that their vote would only go to a candidate who would work towards their real-life problems.

It’s election time in the state and all political parties are again promising moon to the voters. But long-standing issues like rural development, traffic mess, waste management, encroachments, discharge of effluents into drain by industrial units, stray animal menace etc still remain unaddressed. Tribune reporter Avneet Kaur and lensman Sarabjit Singh visited different areas falling under four urban seats of Jalandhar district (Central, Cantt, North and West) to highlight real concerns of the voters

“Politicians during elections make tall promises and say within six months they will solve all our issues but in reality they have no idea about what our real concerns are.” This was the general sentiment of the voters who spoke to The Tribune.

Besides, the visit to low-lying areas in North, villages in Cantt, and some residential localities and markets in Central and West, further revealed that various projects initiated here during the past many years have resulted in imbalanced developments.

More stress has been laid on developing and beautifying the posh areas, while the root problems like encroachments which would reduce traffic congestion, wastage management, upgradation of sports college, non-functional community health centres, pollution, cleaning of Kala Sanghian drain which is affecting thousands of residents residing in localities—Gadaipur, Focal Point, Kalia Colony, Sanjay Gandhi Colony, Seth Hukum Chand Colony and Surya Vihar among others, have been badly ignored.

The voters also said political parties must rise above the politics of blame-game, and should better focus on issues like medical facilities, climate change, setting up industries, employment and education and improving living standards.

Despite several complaints by the residents, heaps of garbage lie unattended along Chugitti bypass road in Jalandhar Central for the past many years.

Jalandhar Central

Sitting MLA: Rajinder Beri

Huge garbage dump on Chuggiti Chowk

Encroachments on Chuggiti, Rama Mandi etc

No drinking water facilities in slum localities

Poor roads, sewage ponds, faulty sewer in some areas

Traffic woes, stray animals menace

Due to lackadaisical attitude of the authorities, the Bist-Doab canal in Jalandhar North has turned into a dumping ground

Indira Colony, which falls in this constituency, lies in a dilapidated state.

Jalandhar North

Sitting MLA: Bawa Henry

Poor sewerage system in low-lying areas

Underdeveloped industrial area

Cleaning of Kala Sanghian Drain

Garbage menace

Poor maintenance of slum areas

A huge garbage dump along a road near crematorium in Sansarpur village has become a nuisance for residents

Residents in Indira Colony in Dhina village (Jalandhar Cantt) have been living in the mess. The roads were dug up here in 2020 to lay sewer pipes, but even though the sewerage work was completed months ago, the roads were not rebuilt.

Jalandhar Cantt

Sitting MLA: Pargat Singh

Clogged sewerage in some areas including villages

Water treatment plant at Pholriwal remains non-functional

Garha cremation ground has no boundary wall

Poor roads

The Kapurthala road in Jalandhar West that caters to huge traffic on a daily basis lies in a poor condition

Dysfunctional streetlights on one of the busiest 120ft Road falling in this constituency.

Jalandhar West

Sitting MLA: Sushil Rinku