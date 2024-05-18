Electorates told to exercise franchise

Kapurthala, May 17
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Amit Kumar Panchal, the district administration today organised ‘Heritage Bash’ under the ongoing SVEEP activities.
The event was organised at the local Shalamar Bagh where students of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) Randhir School and Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) Clock Tower appealed people to cast their vote.
Students also emphasised the importance of voting in strengthening democracy and urged voters to exercise their right to franchise on June 1. Voters were motivated to take active participation in this biggest festival of democracy by voting with enthusiasm.
