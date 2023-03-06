Eminent authors, poets make literary fest at Hoshiarpur lively

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 5

Hoshiarpur Literary Society hosted the third literature festival on the premises of the digital library. The LitFest witnessed engaging sessions as eminent authors, scholars, poets and people in public life took part. After the formal inauguration by Punjab minister Bram Shanker Jimpa, the fest opened with Singapore-based filmmaker Amardeep’s session on his documentary series on Guru Nanak.

This was followed by a powerful session with Lt Gen (retd) KJS Dhillon. The topic of discussion was his bestselling book, ‘Kitne Ghazi Aye Kitne Gay’. Readers queued up to get their copies of the book signed.

The next session was of AS Dulat. Former R&AW secretary AS Dulat stressed upon the need for empathy in Kashmir and Punjab. “The current situation in Punjab can be tackled with a stronger approach as I do not see any major separatist thought emerging,” he said. It was followed by a session on former ambassador and author Navtej Sarna’s novel (Crimson Spring). The conversation evoked the significance of writing historical fiction as they can capture the mood of the people of a particular timeline as against dry history. Sarna, who belongs to Jalandhar, said it was a pleasure to come to Hoshiarpur and participate in a literature festival in Punjab.

The LitFest concluded with a session on Punjab. Young poet Amy Singh struck an emotional chord with the audience as she talked about her love for Lahore, the letters she used to write with the address General Post Office, Lahore, out of which a few reached the post office.

Dr Deepinder Singh said the list curated by the Hoshiarpur Literary Society attracted him.

State Information Commissioner Khushwant Singh said that holding a LitFest in a library, a centre of knowledge and learning, was a great achievement.

Sanna K Gupta, president of the society, said the city has always shown interest in literary activities and more people need to associate with their initiative ‘Parhda Punjab, Vadhda Punjab.’