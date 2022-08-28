Eminent writer Deepak Jalandhari passes away in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, August 28
Eminent historian and Hindi writer Deepak Jalandhari passed away this morning. The nonagenarian was hospitalised for the past nearly eight days.
Jalandhari, who resided in Lajpat Nagar here, chronoclised the history of Jalandhar city in his book, ‘Ek Shehar Jalandhar’. Jalandhari’s collection of short stories, ‘Zindagi Aaspas’, got released in 2019. He also wrote scripts for some Bollywood movies.
Jalandhari's son Navneet said his father also wrote scripts for Bollywood movies in the early 1980s, including 'Angrezan', 'Jai Maa Chintpurni' and 'Thanedar'.
AAP leader Deepak Bali said the demise of Jalandhari was a huge loss to the city.
Jalandhari will be cremated around 4 pm at Kishanpura cremation ground.
