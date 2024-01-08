Employees march towards Punjab minister’s residence

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 7

Members of the Democratic Mulazim Federation (DMF) from Jalandhar and Kapurthala gathered near Buta Mandi Park here and held a ‘Rosh March’ towards the residence of Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh today.

Threaten to intensify struggle Members of the Democratic Mulazim Federation warned that if their demands were not accepted, they would intensify the struggle against the Punjab Government.

According to the decision of the state committee of the Democratic Mulazim Federation, members from both districts raised slogans against the Bhagwant Mann-led state government while marching towards Balkar Singh’s house.

Addressing the rally at Buta Mandi Park before the march, Harinder Dosanjh, Mandeep Kaur Bilga, Gurinderjit Singh, Kalwinder Singh Joshan and Gurmukh Lokpremi, leaders of the Democratic Mulazim Federation, Punjab, and Rajwinder Kaur, mid-day meal leader, said mid-day meal workers, Asha workers, Anganwadis, school cleaners and chowkidars were not given their dues.

“This government is running away from its promises made before the elections,” the members said.

They said the government repeatedly advertised for the regularisation of outsourced and contractual employees, but never fulfilled the promise.

“This government is proving to be anti-employee by not implementing the old pension scheme,” the members alleged while addressing the rally.

The federation members warned that if their demands were not accepted, they would intensify the struggle against the Punjab Government. The members also met Balkar Singh and shared their issues with the Minister.

