Employment fair today in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 13

A mega employment fair is being organised at the Employment and Enterprise and Model Career Centre, Hoshiarpur, at Burau on Tuesday.

District Employment Officer Gurmail Singh said in this employment fair, big companies such as Sonalika, Coca Cola, Usha Martin, Reliance Industries Ltd., VRL Logistics, Innov Sources Limited and NIT Limited would be participating.

The district employment officer said in the fair applicants ranging from eighth pass to post-graduation, ITI and diploma holders would be recruited. The fair would start on March 14 at 10 am in DBEE, MSDC. Building at 1st Floor, in Government ITI Complex, Jalandhar Road, Hoshiarpur.