En route to Himachal, PM stops over at Adampur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 13

Several BJP leaders from Jalandhar district on Thursday morning made a beeline to the Adampur airport ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival, as he was en route to Himachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister was to flag off the Vande Bharat Express Train from Una, and address public meetings in Una and Chamba.

Prominent among those who made it to the Adampur Airport were former Union Minister and Chairman National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vijay Sampla, former minister Manoranjan Kalia, former Chief Parliamentary Secretary KD Bhandari, BJP District President (urban) Sushil Sharma and District President (rural) Amarjit Amri, among others.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in an Indian Air Force plane at 8.40 am, was received by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and Chief Secretary VK Janjua. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchakk of the state government was also present on the occasion.