Encroachments galore as NC fails to act tough on vendors

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, January 9

Encroachments on space meant for pedestrians by vendors and shopkeepers had become a routine in Nakodar town as the Nagar Council (NC) authorities have failed to act against the violators.

Berms of the road from Fohara Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk to Railway Road, Jalandhari Pulli road, Malrri road, and Nurmahal road have gradually been encroached upon. Sweatshop owners, other shopkeepers, and vegetable and fruit sellers have encroached upon the space meant for pedestrians in front of and near the Nagar Council office. Vegetables-selling street vendors have encroached on Gurdwara road. Taxi operators have made berms of Jalandhari Pulli road their stands.

Shopkeepers display their wares in front of their shops, leaving little space for the people to walk. Traders selling building materials have blatantly placed hardware in front of their shops. Some shopkeepers even use parts of the road to display their goods. An agriculture implement manufacturer has turned part of the road into his workshop on Nurmahal road.

Locals say the failure of the Nagar Council to initiate action for the removal of encroachment at the old vegetable market has encouraged other shopkeepers to encroach upon the road.

