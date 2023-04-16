Encroachments galore in Nakodar amid inaction

Nakodar, April 15
Encroachments by vendors and shopkeepers on the spaces meant for pedestrians has become a routine affair in Nakodar town as the Nagar council authorities have failed to act against the violators.
Berms of the road from the Fohara Chowk to the Ambedkar Chowk, the Ambedkar Chowk to the Railway Road, the Jalandhari Pulli road, the Malrri road and the Nurmahal Road have been encroached upon. Sweatshop owners, other shopkeepers, and vegetable and fruit sellers have encroached upon the spaces meant for pedestrians near the Nagar Council office. Vegetable-selling street vendors have encroached on the Gurdwara road.
Shopkeepers display their wares in front of their shops, leaving little space for the pedestrians to walk. Traders selling building materials have blatantly placed hardware in front of their shops.
