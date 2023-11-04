Encroachments lead to traffic jam in Phagwara

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, November 3

Managing traffic in the corporation city of Phagwara has become a herculean task for the civil administration and traffic police. Encroachments by roadside vendors and shopkeepers appear to be the main cause of the problem.

Unruly scenes were witnessed in the past also near the Rest House Chowk and Hoshiarpur Road chowk when bus drivers and auto-rickshaw drivers exchanged heated arguments to pick passengers even in the presence of policemen.

Traffic in-charge Inspector Aman Kumar has been working to streamline the situation, but a couple of cops deputed near sensitive places like Hargobind Nagar Chowk, Gandhi Chowk, Railway Road, Goal Chowk and near bus stand find it difficult to control the rush.

Arrangements have been made to regulate traffic on the GT Road and in other parts of the city during the festival season but these hardly make any difference.

Despite efforts by the Municipal Corporation and the administration, shopkeepers have encroached till the middle of roads in bazars making it difficult even for pedestrians to walk. Interestingly, several shopkeepers have allowed vendors to install their set-up and charge a hefty amount on monthly basis with the MC turning a silent spectator.

Meanwhile, Bhavtej Singh, a showroom owner running his electronics shop in flat in Hargobind Nagar has been writing to the Punjab Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary Local Bodies, SSP Kapurthala and even to Municipal Corporation and the Improvement Trust to remove the ‘Rehrris’ from so-called ‘Chapauti’ as the MC can allow only mobile rehris.

In his communication, he sought the status of Chaupati land. The Improvement Trust authorities have clarified in their reply that it is only a parking place and can be used to park vehicles. He alleged that most Rehrri walas have installed chairs and tables in the parking space and expressed shock as to how the PSPCL provides electricity meters to these rehris.

Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said a campaign would soon be launched to remove all illegal encroachments. He even warned the residents to remove the illegally extended constructions before residential or commercial establishments.

