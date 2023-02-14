Encroachments on rise in Nakodar

Nakodar, February 13
Encroachments by vendors and shopkeepers on the spaces meant for pedestrians have become rampant in Nakodar town as the Nagar council authorities have failed to act against violators.
Berms of the road from the Fohara Chowk to the Ambedkar Chowk, the Ambedkar Chowk to the Railway Road, the Jalandhari Pulli road, the Malrri road and the Nurmahal road have been encroached upon. Sweatshop owners, other shopkeepers, and vegetable and fruit sellers have encroached upon the space meant for pedestrians near the Nagar council office. Street vendors have encroached on the Gurdwara road. Taxi operators have made berms of the Jalandhari Pulli road their stands.
Shopkeepers display their wares outside their shops, leaving little space for the people to walk. Traders selling building material have placed hardware in front of their shops. Some shopkeepers even use parts of the road to display their goods.
Locals rue that the Nagar Council has failed to initiate action for the removal of encroachments at the old vegetable market.
