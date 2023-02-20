Encroachments pose threat to Nurmahal Serai

Phagwara, February 19

The Nagar Council (NC) has passed a resolution to save the Nurmahal Sarai as its approach road has been transformed into a parking site.

The council passed a resolution unanimously in its last meeting to act against those who have raised unauthorised constructions around the historical Sarai.

The Nagar Council inspector in his report submitted in the House meeting said the NC has constructed a divider to beautify the approach road towards the Lahori Gate of Sarai but residents of the area have turned it into a parking lot and park their vehicles along the divider and go for shopping making it difficult for tourists to reach the monument.

He said the NC and the police repeatedly took steps to remove the vehicles parked on the road but to no avail and urged the House to discuss the problem.

NC president Hardeep Kaur has said a resolution was passed to remove encroachments from the approach road to Nurmahal Sarai but residents continue to use this road as a park. The matter will be brought to the notice of councillors in the next meeting of the House, the Nagar Council president assured.