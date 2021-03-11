Encroachments removed from Jalandhar markets

Jalandhar, August 18
The tehbazari wing of the Municipal Corporation today started an anti-encroachment drive in the city. The wing officials took away goods and products in their possession after razing one of the markets.
Notably, in every market, shopkeepers have encroached upon the areas meant for people to walk and have installed clothes and other products on display along with mannequins. Mandeep Singh, Superintendent of Tehbazari Wing, said he held a meeting with the owners of market associations and warned them that they should keep their products within the designated area.
“I will also seek police action against the defaulters. We won’t spare them this time. This is not for the first time and it’s a common practice and we keep on sending them notices too,” said Mandeep.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...