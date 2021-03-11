Encroachments removed from Jalandhar markets

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 18

The tehbazari wing of the Municipal Corporation today started an anti-encroachment drive in the city. The wing officials took away goods and products in their possession after razing one of the markets.

Notably, in every market, shopkeepers have encroached upon the areas meant for people to walk and have installed clothes and other products on display along with mannequins. Mandeep Singh, Superintendent of Tehbazari Wing, said he held a meeting with the owners of market associations and warned them that they should keep their products within the designated area.

“I will also seek police action against the defaulters. We won’t spare them this time. This is not for the first time and it’s a common practice and we keep on sending them notices too,” said Mandeep.