Encroachments still dot Nakodar roads

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 10

Encroachments on space meant for pedestrians by vendors has become a routine affair in Nakodar with the Nagar Council authorities failing to act against the violators.

Berms of the road from Fobara Chowk to Ambedkar chowk, Ambedkar chowk to Railway road, Jalandhari Pulli road, Malrri road and Nurmahal road have been encroached upon. Sweatshop owners, other traders, vegetable and fruit sellers have encroached upon the space meant for pedestrians near the Nagar Council office. Vendors have also encroached on Gurdwara road and taxi operators have made the berms of Jalandhari Pulli road their stand.

Shopkeepers display wares in front of their shops, leaving little space for the people to walk. Traders selling building materials have blatantly placed the hardware in front of their shops. An agriculture implements manufacturer has turned part of the road into his workshop on Nurmahal road.

Locals say the failure of the Nagar Council to initiate action for the removal of encroachments at the old vegetable market has encouraged other shopkeepers to encroach on the road.