Energy conservation week observed at Kapurthala RCF

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 14

Energy Conservation week was observed in Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, from December 8 to 14. The week concluded with a seminar presided over by S Srinivas, general manager, RCF.

In his inaugural address, S Srinivas said that menaces of global warming are many but RCF has adopted several energy conservation measures to combat it. Use of solar energy, lighter coaches, energy efficient train sets, regeneration of energy, wind resistance measures in coaches are proving helpful in energy conservation. Dr G Sridhar in his address stressed upon embracing energy safety measures, periodic energy audits, employees awareness training, energy saving equipment, besides developing technologies that have societal relevance and this can enhance the contribution of bioenergy in India towards carbon neutrality. Dr Anurag Kumar Tiwari in his presentation on application of solar energy systems emphasised on reduction of consumption, reducing the manufacturing products and recycling of raw materials to enhance energy efficiency. Both speakers hailed RCF’s contribution in energy conservation. Rahul Gosain, chief plant engineer, gave a presentation on energy conservation measures in RCF. The seminar was hosted by electrical department under the guidance of RK Jain, principal chief electrical engineer of RCF.

Banners, posters were displayed in RCF campus during the week to sensitise people on energy conservation. Officers and employees wore conservation badges to spread awareness about the importance of energy conservation.

#Kapurthala #Phagwara