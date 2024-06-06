Engg student pedals to promote solar energy

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 5

In an initiative to combat climate change, Pankaj Mahla, a third-year Electronics and Communication Engineering student at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, has embarked upon a 4,000-km cycling journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. This journey, dubbed ‘Solaride’, aims at promoting the adoption of solar energy and sustainable living practices across India.

Pankaj, who was in Jalandhar today, said his expedition would cover 33 cities in over 50 days, cycling an average of 120 km per day.

“My route has been carefully selected for its safety and feasibility. I will traverse major cities and union territories, highlighting the diverse landscapes and cultural heritage of India. Along the way, I will engage with local communities to raise awareness about the benefits of solar energy and sustainable transportation,” he said.

Coming from a family deeply rooted in service, Pankaj’s father is a retired Army personnel currently serving in the Haryana Police and his mother has always been a homemaker.

Inspired by their commitment, Pankaj’s dedication to sustainability is both professional and personal. After suffering from an upper respiratory tract infection due to air pollution, he realised the importance of clean energy and decided to make a difference.

This journey is not Pankaj’s first endeavour to make his country proud. Last year, he represented India at NASA’s Human Exploration Rover Competition (HERC) in Huntsville, Alabama, USA, where he achieved a commendable global ranking of U-20. This achievement underscores his determination and capability to undertake significant challenges.

Through daily updates on Instagram and YouTube, Pankaj will document his journey, showcasing the beauty of the landscapes and interactions with local communities. His goal is to inspire more people to switch to solar energy and adopt eco-friendly practices. To further support this mission, he will offer free consulting sessions on solar panel installations, addressing any questions or concerns about transitioning to renewable energy.

The “Solaride” initiative aims at engaging over 1,00,000 people via social media, highlighting the importance of green energy and cycling. By understanding and addressing the socio-economic challenges faced by people in adopting solar energy, Pankaj hopes to facilitate a smoother transition towards renewable energy solutions in India.

About the initiative

#Climate change #Environment #Kashmir #Punjab Engineering College #solar energy