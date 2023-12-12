Engineering student hangs self to death

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 11

An engineering student at Panjab University (PU) Regional Centre located on Hoshiarpur-Una road committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan in a PG room adjacent to the centre.

Suicide note recovered The police said the reason behind him taking the extreme step was not yet known, but a suicide note was reported to have been recovered from the spot.

Giving information to the police who had reached the spot after receiving details, the security guard of the PG said in the afternoon, a student came and told him that Aditya Yadav, a third-year engineering student and a resident of Chandigarh, had hanged himself in his room.

The security guard immediately informed the Sadar police who reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

Sadar police SHO Inspector Prabhjot Kaur said the investigation was in progress and only after verification will the cause be known. The SHO, however, said preliminary investigation revealed that he was depressed.

