Engineering student hangs self to death

Hoshiarpur, December 11
An engineering student at Panjab University (PU) Regional Centre located on Hoshiarpur-Una road committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan in a PG room adjacent to the centre.
Suicide note recovered
The police said the reason behind him taking the extreme step was not yet known, but a suicide note was reported to have been recovered from the spot.
Giving information to the police who had reached the spot after receiving details, the security guard of the PG said in the afternoon, a student came and told him that Aditya Yadav, a third-year engineering student and a resident of Chandigarh, had hanged himself in his room.
The security guard immediately informed the Sadar police who reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.
The police said family members of the youth had been informed about the incident and his mobile phone had been taken into custody. The reason behind him taking the extreme step was not yet known but a suicide note was reported to have been recovered from the spot.
Sadar police SHO Inspector Prabhjot Kaur said the investigation was in progress and only after verification will the cause be known. The SHO, however, said preliminary investigation revealed that he was depressed.
