Ensure city’s cleanliness on a priority, minister tells Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar, September 23

Cabinet Minister for Local Bodies Balkar Singh instructed officials of the Municipal Corporation to ensure cleanliness of the city on priority, besides disposing of solid wastage in more effective manner.

In a meeting here to review the cleanliness and development works in the city, the minister also visited various sites and asked the officials to personally monitor cleanliness, ensure quality check in developments works with an aim to making the best use of government funds and ensure timely completion of works.

He also stated that adequate funds were sanctioned to provide latest machinery/equipment to the MC and municipal councils across the state. The minister said solid waste management must be implemented in more effective manner.

The minister, along with MC Commissioner Rishipal Singh, also visited Chugitti Bypass to take stock of dumping of wastage.

Earlier chairing a meeting with MC officials at the office, he asked them to work actively to ensure cleanliness around the roads, maintenance of parks, etc. The minister also asked the officials to strengthen the roads in MC limits as the rainy season was about to end in the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, he also reviewed the progress of the ongoing work of water treatment plant during a meeting with officials of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Additional Commissioner Shikha Bhagat, Joint Commissioner Puneet Sharma and other officials of the MC were present.