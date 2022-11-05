Ensure foolproof security for Parkash Purb: DC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 4

With an aim to facilitate the pilgrims visiting Sultanpur Lodhi on the occasion of 553th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev, Deputy Commissioner Kapurthala, Vishesh Sarangal has ordered the administration to ensure adequate arrangements of security, drinking water, smooth transportation, deployment of fire brigade, ambulance and recovery vans.

He asked the Civil Surgeon, Kapurthala, to keep emergency wards ready at Civil Hospitals in Sultanpur Lodhi and Kapurthala, Rail Coach Factory Hospital, Dispensary Talwandi Choudhary to provide quick medical facilities to pilgrims, if and when required.

Besides, the Civil Surgeon was told to ensure deployment of ambulances near Gurdwara Ber Sahib and Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk at Talwandi Chowdhury Chowk. Apart from this, the Fire Officer, Kapurthala, has been asked to deploy the fire brigade at Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk Sultanpur Lodhi and Pudda Colony Sultanpur.

Also, PRTC, Kapurthala has been asked to deploy recovery vans to prevent disruption of traffic. He said adequate arrangements were being made by the district administration to provide transportation, security, drinking water and parking facilities to a large number of visiting pilgrims.

The DC said SDM, Sultanpur Lodhi, would personally supervise all arrangements.