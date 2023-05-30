Ensure no SC student is denied scholarship, educational institutes directed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 29

Two days after students halted traffic at the BSF Chowk in Jalandhar over the denial of the post-matric scholarship scheme, the district administration on Monday issued a strict set of instructions for all educational institutes.

During a meeting with the representatives of various educational institutions at the District Administrative Complex here today, District Social Security Officer (DSSO) Rajinder Singh said the benefit of the post -matric scholarship scheme (PMSC) to the students belonging to the Scheduled Castes in the district was to be ensured in all circumstances. He instructed the representatives of various educational institutions not to demand fee from eligible students coming under the scheme.

He said students who had been issued freeship cards should not be denied admission under any circumstances. He also said under the post-matric scholarship scheme, eligible beneficiary students must be given admission.

The District Social Empowerment and Empowerment Officer also said no student’s degree should be stopped due to non-payment of fees. He said strict action will be taken against the educational institution concerned on the receipt of a complaint regarding withholding of degree of a student.

He said the scheme had been created for the welfare of students belonging to Scheduled Castes so that these students could get quality education. He said according to the instructions of the Punjab Government, if an eligible student faces difficulty in availing the benefit of the post-matric scholarship scheme, action would be taken against the educational institution concerned. Tehsil Social Empowerment and Empowerment Officer Jagveer Singh, Gaurav Aroda and other officials and representatives of educational institutions were present on the occasion.