Ensure power supply in morning too, farmer union urges PSPCL

Jalandhar, February 24
A delegation of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur), under Kulwinder Singh Machiana, district president; met the Chief Engineer, PSPCL, Jalandhar, to demand a steady power supply amidst rising temperatures. BKU (Sidhupur) senior vice-president Teerath Singh and general secretary Daljit Singh Vedal said the day shift of the power supply being given to farmers was stopped. They said the temperature was rising before time due to which there were fears of damage to the wheat crop. They demanded that the power supply also be ensured during the morning hours.
Fear of crop damage looms large
- BKU (Sidhupur) senior vice-president Teerath Singh and general secretary Daljit Singh Vedal said the day shift of the power supply being given to farmers was stopped
- They said the temperature was rising before time due to which there were fears of damage to the wheat crop
- The BKU members have demanded that power supply also be ensured during the morning hours
District president Kulwinder Singh Machiana said on the one hand, the state CM talked of providing electricity as per the demand of farmers and on the other hand, the board was bent upon damaging the crops of farmers. They also said they were getting complaints that upon theft of a transformer, farmers were being harassed.
