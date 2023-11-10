Ensure signboards in Punjabi language at govt offices: DC

Phagwara, November 9
Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Karnail Singh has directed all government, semi-government offices and private institutions in the district to write their signboards in Punjabi language.
In his orders, the DC said to promote Punjabi language, the Punjab Government had made it mandatory to use the language on signboards in all government and private institutions.
Apart from this, it has been made mandatory to write the name of road and name plates in Punjabi language.
Jalandhar DC Vishesh Sarangal has also asked officials of various departments to hold meetings with business and market associations, and ensure implementation of the order in letter and spirit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US hold 2+2 ministerial dialogue to further expand global strategic partnership
The US delegation is led by US Secretary of State Antony Bli...
Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun’s videos surface online
Transportation minister says ‘we take every threat to aviati...
Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality
Delhi's AQI stands at 376 at 9 am, rapidly improving from 40...
NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused
The heroin consignment purportedly from Afghanistan entered ...
Parts of Punjab and Haryana receive light rain
In Haryana, Jhajjar and Narnaul receive 6 mm of rainfall eac...