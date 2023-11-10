Ensure signboards in Punjabi language at govt offices: DC

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 9

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Karnail Singh has directed all government, semi-government offices and private institutions in the district to write their signboards in Punjabi language.

In his orders, the DC said to promote Punjabi language, the Punjab Government had made it mandatory to use the language on signboards in all government and private institutions.

Apart from this, it has been made mandatory to write the name of road and name plates in Punjabi language.

Jalandhar DC Vishesh Sarangal has also asked officials of various departments to hold meetings with business and market associations, and ensure implementation of the order in letter and spirit.

